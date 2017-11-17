Kimberly keeps on keeping on!

The 2017 WIAA State High School Football Championships are in the books and the Kimberly Papermakers are champions once again. Kimberly (14-0) won its fifth straight State Championship (the last four in Division 1), extending the nation’s longest win streak to 70 games with a 27-7 win over Sun Prairie in the D-1 title game. […]

