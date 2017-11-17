Badger women’s soccer team falls in NCAA second round – Badger update

The Wisconsin women’s soccer team saw their season come to an end on Friday night, falling in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday night, 1-0 to top-seeded South Carolina. UW’s defense held the Gamecocks without a shot up until the 36th minute and just eight shots total in the game. Hockey Badgers […]

