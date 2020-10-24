Donald Trump Jr. coming to De Pere Tuesday
A week before Election Day, Donald Trump Jr. will stop in De Pere to campaign for this father, President Donald Trump.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'I just haven't heard people be so emboldened to say these things out loud': Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2020 at 4:34 PM
This election cycle has been as mean and as fierce as it comes, with candidates receiving threats and becoming targets of destruction and theft.
-
Donald Trump Jr. coming to De Pere Tuesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2020 at 3:31 PM
A week before Election Day, Donald Trump Jr. will stop in De Pere to campaign for this father, President Donald Trump.
-
Long lines for Popeyes opening Friday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2020 at 3:09 PM
Popeyes opened their doors to the public on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 1860 W. Mason Street, Green Bay, Wis.
-
The suburbs constituted the base of the GOP in Wisconsin for years. Now they're up for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2020 at 2:37 PM
Until recently, the suburban vote was the base of the Republican Party in Wisconsin. But the party's base has shifted to less populated places.
-
Wisconsin Republicans have been facing an outbreak among lawmakers and aides. But they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2020 at 2:25 PM
Republicans have faced criticism for failing to put forth a plan to combat COVID-19 as the state sees one of the worst outbreaks in the country.
-
Homicide suspect shot, killed by Marinette County deputies; Wisconsin DOJ investigating
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2020 at 1:10 PM
Marinette County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man suspected of killing another man Friday at a home in Goodman.
-
Lawrence University professor wows coaches on 'The Voice,' Packers fan has a game-day...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
Mertz, Badgers dominate opener over Illini
by Bill Scott on October 24, 2020 at 6:17 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers kicked off the 2020 college football season with a 45-7 thumping of the Illinois Fighting Illini without fans at Camp Randall Stadium. Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, in his first collegiate start, completed his […]
-
Toy boat washes onto Wisconsin's Lake Superior shoreline 27 years after launch
by Detroit Free Press on October 24, 2020 at 5:02 AM
A Wisconsin couple found a toy wooden boat buried on a remote beach, 27 years after it was launched by teachers in Minnesota.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.