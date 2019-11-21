Jenna Sebranek, MD to join care team at Elroy Family Medical Center

Mile Bluff is pleased to welcome Dr. Jenna Sebranek to the healthcare team at Elroy Family Medical Center starting December 9. She will be providing family medicine and pregnancy care to patients.

Since she could talk, Dr. Sebranek always said she wanted to be a doctor. Inspired by the care she received from her family physician as a child, Dr. Sebranek knew she wanted to provide family medicine care for all generations of patients.

Doctor Sebranek wants to make sure her patients are up-to-date on all of their screenings, immunizations, and disease management in order to help them lead healthy lives. Believing it’s easier to give a flu shot rather than treat influenza, Dr. Sebranek wants to be on the forefront of prevention rather than having to treat something later on.

Doctor Sebranek considers it an honor to be a part of her patients’ ‘big days.’ Whether that is a good big day or a bad big day, Dr. Sebranek cherishes the relationships she has with her patients.

In medical school, Dr. Sebranek was one of the first students to participate in the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine. She was specifically trained to meet the diverse healthcare needs of rural communities. Using her education and background, Dr. Sebranek sees her role as being a teacher for her patients. While providing them with compassionate and exceptional care, Dr. Sebranek wants to make sure her patients truly understand their health.

Outside of the clinic, Dr. Sebranek enjoys traveling and has also gone on medical mission trips. She also stays busy as a mother of twins.

Please join Mile Bluff in welcoming Jenna Sebranek, MD to the team. For appointments, call the Elroy Family Medical Center at 608-462-8466.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.