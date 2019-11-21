Wisconsin Dairy Farmers Producing More Milk With Fewer Cows

A report from the U-S Department of Agriculture finds Wisconsin dairy farmers are producing more milk with fewer cows. Production hasn’t fallen off since last year. The report finds Wisconsin dairy production is up by one-and-a-half percent when compared to October 2018. The dairy producers are accomplishing that with slightly fewer cows. Wisconsin remains a solid number-two among the states in U-S dairy production.

Source: WRJC.com





