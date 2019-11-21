New Lisbon School District Superintendent to Retire at End of School Year

The New Lisbon School District will be looking for their first new School Superintendent in 9 years at the end of the school year. Current Superintendent Dennis Birr will retire June 30th of 2020. The New Lisbon School District will begin the hiring process soon. The School Board plans to post the position by December 10th and hopes to have applications in by January 10th. Birr has been contemplating retirement but says it has been an honor to serve as New Lisbon School District Superintendent.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.