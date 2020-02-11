Hillsboro Woman involved in Two Vehicle Accident

A two-vehicle collision occurred Monday afternoon, February 10, 2020, at approximately 2:00 pm, in the town of Greenwood. John F. Honer, age 77, of rural Cazenovia, Wi, was operating a smaller SUV south bound on State Highway 80, south of Hillsboro. Honer attempted to turn left onto County Road V and struck a north bound vehicle driven by Kathleen J. Banker, age 49, of Hillsboro, WI.

Kathleen Banker sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Ambulance.

Assisting at the scene were the Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance.

Source: WRJC.com





