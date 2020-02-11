Vernon County Accident Leads to OWI Charge

A motor vehicle accident occurred on the evening of February 10th 2020 at approximately 5:30pm. The accident occurred at the end of Trussoni Ln in the Town of Genoa. Steven R. Majeske was operating his pickup truck southbound on Trussoni Ln when he lost control and struck a power pole. The pole broke near ground level and the wires were hanging between a standing pole and the broken pole. Airbags were not deployed and Majeske was not injured. Majeske was arrested for Operating Under the Influence 5th offense. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department and linemen from Vernon Electric to keep the scene safe.

Source: WRJC.com





