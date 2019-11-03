UW-Stout asst. chancellor, Wausau East alum running the NYC Marathon today to fight ALS
Meridith Wentz will be running the New York City Maraton to raise funds for the ALS Therapy Development Insitute, to honor her father, Jan Wentz.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
