Hall, Elizabeth Age 95 of Lyndon Station

The Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth Hall, age 95, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI. Visitation will be held at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. and then process to the church for Mass at 11:00. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Caroline Bush of Wisconsin Rapids; sister-in-law, Carol Hall of Florida; several nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Mary Jean Cauley. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charles and Robert.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







