Reedsburg Man Injured After Falling Asleep in Vehicle

A single vehicle injury accident on the morning of Sunday January 30th 2022 at approximately 1:40am. The accident occurred on US Highway 14 in the town of Franklin between the City of Viroqua and Village of Readstown near B & L ln. The operator, Phillip Sands, of Reedsburg stated that he fell asleep while driving and was awoke when his vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck a tree.

Airbags deployed and Sands was not wearing his seatbelt. Sands sustained injuries in the crash and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital to be treated.

K9 “Robbie” with the Viroqua Police Department was called to the scene to perform an open air sniff of the vehicle and indicated to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Viroqua Police Department, Readstown Fire Department, Readstown EMS, Tri State Ambulance, and Sleepy Hollow wrecker service.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.