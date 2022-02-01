Advocate and Democrats critical of latest Republican medical marijuana bill
A long-time advocate says the latest medical marijuana bill being offered by Republican legislators falls far short of what people need to access the drug. Gary Storck of Madison heads the group Is My Medicine Legal Yet? “Some ability to grow your own medicine is pretty critical, because that way you’re not facing the steep […] Source: WRN.com
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry pours in $1.55 million more into race, while...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2022 at 12:58 AM
Democrats in a crowded primary field are increasingly eager to show they have the fundraising muscle for the lengthy and expensive campaign.
Omicron subvariant that may spread more easily detected in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2022 at 12:10 AM
The subvariant, known as BA.2, has been found in more than half of U.S. states and in over 50 countries.
Brown County Board primary preview: District 5 matches former elected official, former...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2022 at 11:03 PM
Dan Theno respects his opponents, but says he's far more experienced than they are. Liv Miller says he strives to emulate the state lawmaker he served
Green Bay City Council primary preview: District 4 candidates share qualifications, views
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2022 at 11:02 PM
Green Bay City Council will feature three primaries scheduled for Feb. 15. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 5 election.
Reedsburg Man Injured After Falling Asleep in Vehicle
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2022 at 8:21 PM
Top Democratic U.S. Senate contenders back a stock trade ban for members of Congress
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2022 at 7:52 PM
The issue has gained traction in recent weeks with 27 lawmakers urging House leadership to 'swiftly bring' a bill to ban stock trading to the floor.
Hall, Elizabeth Age 95 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2022 at 7:47 PM
'Everything is different': One of first Afghan families to arrive in Wausau adapts to new...
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 31, 2022 at 6:12 PM
Matiullah Matie, along with his wife and children, was among the first of about 85 people from Afghanistan set to resettle in Wausau.
