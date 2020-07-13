Group Camping Back Open

If you were concerned that you wouldn’t be able to camp this summer at a state park, well you don’t need to worry anymore. Starting Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will begin allowing group camping for groups of 50 or less with reservations.

Capacity limits remain in effect.

Due to high demand, many properties will likely reach their pre-determined capacity limits.

Source: WRJC.com







