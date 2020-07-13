Dane County mask order now in effect

A face-mask mandate begins Monday in Dane County. Masks are required for everyone over five years of age. Masks are only required indoors, and where social distancing is hard to maintain. Violators in the city of Madison could be fined up to $376, although it’s not clear how strictly the order will be enforced. Local […]

