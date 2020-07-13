DATCP to release RFP for Nonprofit Food Banks

This week the DATCP plans to release a Request for Proposals (RFP) for an estimated $10 million in grants to help nonprofit food banks and pantries purchase Wisconsin food products for distribution to Wisconsin citizens experiencing food insecurity. Prospective applicants should be aware of several key items before the RFP and application are made available next week:

Applications will require a letter documenting the participants’ commitment to provide a specific Wisconsin food product for purchase by the applicant

A Wisconsin food product is defined as at least 50 percent of the value of the product or service being attributable to Wisconsin ingredients, production or processing activities.

Grant funds will be distributed through a competitive review process, and will be awarded for costs that are related to COVID-19 and are incurred between March 1, 2020-December 30, 2020. Payments are estimated to be issued beginning in late August.



If your organization is not eligible to apply for these grants (such as for-profit organizations, Tribal Nations, agricultural commodity groups, etc.) and you need assistance connecting with eligible organizations, please email DATCPFoodSecurityInitiative@wisconsin.gov with your contact information. We will distribute that information to food banks statewide.

Source: WRJC.com







