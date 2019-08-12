Green Bay community rallies for hit-and run-victim Ryan Donovan
Ryan Donovan, a 2011 graduate of De Pere High School, has been in a coma since being injured in a car accident on July 31
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Cephus’ attorneys pressure UW to readmit him14 hours ago
- Bucks announce 2019-20 regular season schedule16 hours ago
- Brewers open 2020 season at home against the Cubs16 hours ago
- Winnebago County panel OKs reprimand of coroner Barry Busby amid sexual harassment investi...17 hours ago
- Home explosion in Waupaca County town of Lebanon18 hours ago
- Good Samaritans Keep Hit and Run Driver from Fleeing in Mauston18 hours ago
- Mauston Man Charged with Possession of Methamphetamine18 hours ago
- 13 Convicted Sex Offenders Can’t Be Located By Wisconsin Department Of Corrections18 hours ago
- Wittenberg woman reported missing found safe in Milwaukee, mother says21 hours ago
- May Brother-Sister Dual Wraps Up 12 Years of State Fair Success1 day ago
- State Fair Dairy Board & WI 4-H Announce Scholarship Recipients1 day ago
- Cover Crop Field Day Slated for August 24 Near Chetek1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.