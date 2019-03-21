Golden Eagles Start Track & Field Season At Whitewater

The Mauston Golden Eagle’s track and field team opened up there season last Friday in Whitewater. The Lady Golden Eagles were led by Sophomore Matti Wafle. Wafle finished 2nd in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet and 8 inches. The Swiss sensation Max Fuengling led the Golden Eagles on the boys side finishing 4th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.16 seconds.

Source: WRJC.com





