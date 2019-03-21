Delgado Crandall Named 1st Team All Scenic Bluff’s for 2019

Mya Delgado of New Lisbon and Molly Crandall of Hillsboro were both selected as 1st team members of the Scenic Bluffs Girls all-conference team. Mia Hansen and Emily Herried of Necedah and Emma Gruen and Jessica Brueggeman of Royall were both selected to the 2nd team. Hillsboro’s Malia Liska, Necedah’s Kyra Saylor and Braedyn Jones, New Lisbon’s Tess Bigalke and Libby Rogers, Royall’s Cheyanne Harris, and Wonewoc-Center’s Lindsay Peters and Riley Nielsen were all named honorable mention all-conference members.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.