Friday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests increased slightly Friday as testing capacity continues to increase. The positive percentage ticked up to 5.1% from Thursday’s 5%, with nearly 10,000 people tested in the prior 24 hour period. CORRECTED: Up more than 500 #COVID19_WI cases since yesterday and another 9 deaths. Take a look at the […]

Source: WRN.com







