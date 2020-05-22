Wisconsin State Parks extending hours

Effective tomorrow, Saturday May 23, nearly all Wisconsin state parks will return to regular operating hours. That is, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, and parks will no longer be closed Wednesdays. In accordance with public health guidelines and safety recommendations, the DNR is modifying current operations. Starting May 23, all Wisconsin […]

Source: WRN.com







