Former 50th District Assemblyman Ed Brooks Passes Away at Age 76

WRJC is saddened to report that local Wisconsin politician Ed Brooks has passed away at age 76. Brooks started his career as a Reedsburg Town Board Member; he would serve as Town Board Chair for over 30 years. Brooks then went on to serve 10 years as the 50th District Assemblyman. Brooks referred to the District as the “Best Assembly District” because his constituents made it the best. A visitation will be held this Sunday, April 28th at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg from 2-7pm and again on Monday April 29th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Spring beginning at 10am until the time of service. Brooks had been battling Leukemia and decided not to seek re-election last fall but did help current Assemblyman Tony Kurtz in his winning election bid. His family would like to give a special thank you to the amazing staff of St. Mary’s and St. Clare Hospitals and SSM Health at Home Hospice for the excellent care given to Ed.

