U.S. Supreme Court Considers Wisconsin Law On OWI Blood Draws

A law which lets Wisconsin authorities draw blood from drunk driving suspects is being challenged before the U-S Supreme Court. Officers don’t have to get a warrant to check a driver’s blood for alcohol content in Wisconsin, just like more than two dozen other states. Lawyers for a driver whose blood was drawn while he was unconscious say his Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures was violated.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.