Brooks, Edward A. Age 76 of Reedsburg

Edward A. Brooks, age 76, of Reedsburg passed away surrounded by his favorite ladies on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born on July 1, 1942, in Baraboo, the son of Floyd and Anita (Behnke) Brooks. Ed attended UW Madison and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in agricultural economics. He served his country in the US Army Reserve for 6 years. On September 24, 1966, he was united in marriage to the former Barbara Wolfgram in Wausau, WI. This marriage was blessed with three daughters.

Ed was a lifelong dairy farmer who shared his love of farming with everyone he knew. He lived out his passion for the dairy industry by serving and chairing numerous dairy cooperative boards. He continued his support of the dairy industry by supporting youth livestock meat sales at county fairs. He was also a strong supporter of local charities and organizations which earned him the name Sweet Tooth Eddie. He was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.

He started his public service career when he was elected to the Town of Reedsburg’s board. He was the Town Chairman for over 30 years. For 10 years, he enjoyed serving his constituents as their State Representative in the 50th Assembly District or as he referred to it, “Best Assembly District” simply because all his constituents made it the best.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother- in law, Skipper and Mary Ann; and sister-in-law, Carol.

Ed is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, whom he was very proud of: Kelli (Steven) Mitchell, Lisa Brooks, and Julie (Mark) Barreau; 5 grandchildren: Madison, Allison, Brooks, Daylia and William; sister: Helen (Art) Adler; brother-in-law: Jim Wolfgram; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services for Edward A. Brooks will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Rock Springs, with Pastor David Karow officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Rock Springs. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, and on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church (General Memorial Fund) or SSM Health At Home Hospice would be appreciated.

Special thank you to the amazing staff of St. Mary’s and St. Clare Hospitals and SSM Health at Home Hospice for the excellent care given to Ed.

God must’ve had an opening in His Heavenly Assembly

