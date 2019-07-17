Fire Victim’s Brother Broke Bedroom Window Trying To Save Him

The brother of a fire victim says he tried to get in by breaking a bedroom window just after midnight Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Cody Madden’s body was found inside the Lyndon Station house by firefighters. The Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed one death in the fire. It is still under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





