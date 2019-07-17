Patriot North Emergency Response Drills Taking Place this Week at Volk Field and Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy, Volk Field, and Camp Douglas are the sites of a mass emergency response drill this week.

Over 700 people made up of National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, emergency responders, and civilian volunteers will work together to respond to a mock natural disaster. The disaster they will face is flooding and extreme rain.

The interagency and joint exercise is sponsored by the National Guard Bureau, bringing entities from more than 20 different states.

State patrol helicopters from Wisconsin and Nebraska practiced search and rescue situations for a person stranded by flooding. They also practiced extraction situations at the Fort.

The Salvation Army was also on hand to help distribute food and water, set up shelters, and provide comfort for victims.

Patriot North drills run thru July 18th.

Source: WRJC.com





