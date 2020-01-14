FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT in Adams County

At 5:36 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of STH 13 and Cottonville Ave in the Township of Preston.

The investigation revealed a car with two occupants was traveling northbound on STH 13 at a high rate of speed and struck a truck that was on Cottonville Ave attempting to enter STH 13. After the car struck the truck the passenger from the car was ejected and later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adams County Medical Examiners Office. The drivers’ from the car and truck were transported via air ambulance and remain hospitalized at this time.

Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction investigation of the vehicles and scene. STH 13 was closed from the time of the accident until shortly before 11 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates impaired driving and speed may be contributing factors to the accident. The accident remains under investigation at this time.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Town of Rome Police Department, Adams County Highway Department, Lifestar Ambulance, Adams County Fire District, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office, LifeLink, and Nekoosa Ambulance Service.

Source: WRJC.com





