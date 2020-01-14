Voter rolls purge case put on hold by appeals court

The latest development dropped Monday morning, in Wisconsin’s fast breaking voter roll purge case. The state’s 4th District Court of Appeals has issued a stay of Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy’s contempt order, directing the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remove the names of some 209,000 voters who may have moved. The stay also put on […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.