Drunken Driver Strikes House in Necedah

It was a busy weekend for Juneau County authorities dealing with alleged drunk drivers. A 22 year old man is facing his 2nd Offense Drunk Driving after his vehicle struck a Necedah house. Zackery Saunders said he believed he saw someone in the street and swerved to avoid them and ended up striking the house. Saunders failed a field sobriety test and was charged with Drunk Driving.

