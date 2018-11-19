Charges filed: Police say horses starved, injured in Strongs Prairie in Adams County
Officials found a lack of food or water for more than 30 horses, according to a criminal complaint. Two horses were dead.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
