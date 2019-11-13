DPI releases report card for Wisconsin schools

The latest “report card” is out on the performance of Wisconsin schools. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says 87-percent of schools met or exceeded expectations in the 2018-2019 school year. That number was even higher for public schools, at 96-percent. Schools were measured on student achievement, student growth, closing gaps between student groups, and […]

