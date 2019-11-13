Local Authorities Caution of Thin Ice after Mill Bluff Incident

After a close call recently, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to use extreme caution when on or near thin ice as the ice conditions are always changing.

On November 9, 2019, at approximately 11:43 am, the Monroe County Communications Center received a call about a person who had fallen through the ice at Mill Bluff State Park. The Communication Center was advised that subject was out of the water, but was unable to get to dry land due to the thin ice.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Rescue Techs, Tomah Ambulance Service, and Ft McCoy Fire Department, were dispatched to the scene. A Monroe County Deputy was first on scene and utilized an ATV to locate the subject. The subjects were locate approximately .8 miles east of Funnel Rd in a marsh accessible by the abandoned railroad track. Due to the amount of open water and swamp, the Deputy was unable to reach the subjects. The Deputy was able to make verbal communication with the subjects and found there were 3 people (an adult and two 14-year-old children) that were stranded. The subjects were ok and out of the water, but unable to get out of the marsh on their own. An inflatable rescue boat and fire fighters with dry suits from the Ft McCoy Fire Department were utilized to rescue the subjects.

After being rescued it was discovered that the group had been trailing a deer and when the adult was attempting to cross an area of ice, he fell through. None of the subjects sustained serious injury from the incident but were treated at the scene for exposure to the cold.

Source: WRJC.com





