Kwik Trip enters CBD market

Kwik Trip is selling products containing CBD. The La Crosse-based chain of convenience stores announced last week that it will sell lotions, creams, balms, and even vape pens which contain CBD. Proponents of CBD say it can treat anxiety, relieve pain, and even clear up acne. It purportedly provides all the health benefits of cannabis, […]

Source: WRN.com





