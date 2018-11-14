Wisconsin rape kits generate 560 DNA matches, half from new potential suspects
The DNA matches include 224 'cold hits' pointing investigators to people who weren't previously named as suspects in sexual assault cases.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Senate passage problematic for Kimberly Clark package14 hours ago
- Police: Two arrested after 2 horses found dead, more than 30 malnourished in Adams County15 hours ago
- Wisconsin rape kits generate 560 DNA matches, half from new potential suspects15 hours ago
- Democrats Choose Hintz For Minority Leader17 hours ago
- Democratic Lawmakers Push For Reworking How Legislative District Boundaries Are Set17 hours ago
- Transition Budget Approved For Incoming Governor17 hours ago
- Fewer deer hunters heading into the Wisconsin woods saps a revenue stream for conservation...23 hours ago
- Fisher to Compete as Finalist for 2019 National OYF Award1 day ago
- Farmers Now Battling Snow, Cold Temps During Harvest1 day ago
- State FFA Foundations Receive ‘GivingTuesday’ Matching Pledge1 day ago
- Counsell missed out on NL Manager of the Year1 day ago
- Photographer: Nazi salute not meant to be offensive1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.