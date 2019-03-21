Necedah Cardinals Lady Powerlifters Earn 17th Consecutive State Title

It’s a streak that started way back when even I was in High School. The Necedah Cardinals Equipped Powerlifting team notched its 17th straight State Championship in female powerlifting. Necedah also garnered 2nd place state finishes in Male Equipped and Female Raw. Machaela Exner and Somer Nolte each took home individual state championships on the girls side for the Cardinals. Dawson Fornander won a state individual championship on the boys side for Necedah.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.