DATCP creates new training program to help people identify farmers in crisis

The state ag department wants to help people in the ag industry catch people heading into a mental health crisis before it happens. Wisconsin Farm Center director Jayne Krull says they’re offering special training called Q P R or Question, Persuade, Refer. “Our training is for farmers to help their fellow farmers or for the […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.