'It's time Wisconsin Rapids comes first': Council restricts pool entry to residents, season pass holders
Only Wisconsin Rapids residents and non-residents who already purchased a season pass can use the facility this season.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin's Native communities are using seed saving to preserve and reclaim their...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM
Learning how to save indigenous seeds is one way for Native communities to build independent relevant food systems and reclaim heritage.
-
2 Wisconsin Republicans vote against removing Confederate statues from Capitol while Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2020 at 7:43 PM
Three Wisconsin Republicans took action this week to block efforts to take down Confederate monuments and to honor Juneteenth at a time thousands of people are protesting longstanding racial disparities.
-
Green Bay woman charged with reckless homicide, delivering drugs in overdose death of an...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM
Talia J. Thomas, 22, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide Wednesday and is accused of providing fentanyl to a woman who died.
-
Friends share $16.7 million Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2020 at 6:03 PM
A western Wisconsin man will share his millions in lottery winnings with a longtime friend because of a promise they made to each other nearly three decades ago.
-
DATCP creates new training program to help people identify farmers in crisis
by Raymond Neupert on July 23, 2020 at 4:44 PM
The state ag department wants to help people in the ag industry catch people heading into a mental health crisis before it happens. Wisconsin Farm Center director Jayne Krull says they’re offering special training called Q P R or Question, […]
-
Yes, taxpayers have paid at least $70 million for COVID drug that will cost patients...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM
Public Citizen says "Taxpayers spent $70,000,000 to develop this drug. It should be in the public domain. Instead, Big Pharma is robbing us blind."
-
Here's what you need to know about Green Bay's new face mask requirement
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM
The City Council passed the measure 7-5 Tuesday after a heated debate among residents and city officials.
-
Oneida Nation to require face coverings on reservation starting Monday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM
The order was issued Wednesday for anyone 5 and older, unless they're exercising in the gym, getting dental or medical treatment or eating.
-
Drug pricing task force holds hearing this week, gets ready for final report
by Raymond Neupert on July 23, 2020 at 4:40 PM
A state task force devoted to lowering drug prices for Wisconsin residents continued its work this week. Wisconsin deputy insurance commissioner Nathan Houdek says this week the committee met with drug manufacturers and insurance groups to work out […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.