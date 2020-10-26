Dane County:  Offices Are The COVID-19 Problem – Not Bars

Public health managers in Dane County are saying it is the office, not bars or restaurants, that a spreading COVID-19. Thirty-four different clusters of positive coronavirus test results have been linked to offices. Tracing has connected 14 clusters to bars, restaurants, or public gatherings of any kind. The Madison Chamber of Commerce says offices are safe places because most know how to clean and protect their workers. The data was released at the same time Governor Evers continues his push for limits on bars and restaurants as a way to limit the coronavirus spread in Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.