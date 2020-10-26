Monroe County Crash Allegedly Involved Drunk Driver

On Friday, October 23, 2020 at approximately 3:33 p.m. the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle accident on State Highway 131, near the intersection of Gopher Avenue. The vehicles involved included a silver Jeep Patriot and a brown Chevrolet Captiva.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The Captiva was operated by Michael Betts, 54, of Sparta, WI and was traveling northbound on State Highway 131 when it crossed the centerline and entered the southbound lane of travel. The Patriot was operated by Crystal Gilbertson, 29, of Norwalk, WI and was traveling southbound on State Highway 131. The Captiva struck the Patriot, causing the Patriot to travel off the roadway into the ditch where it overturned onto its side. The driver of the Patriot had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for her injuries.

Alcohol was suspected to be a factor. As a result of the investigation, Michael Betts was taken into custody for Cause Injury / Operating While Under the Influence. This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, and Tomah Fire Department Rescue Techs.

Source: WRJC.com







