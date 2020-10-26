Ban On Wisconsin Utility Disconnections Extended Until April 15th

Wisconsin’s ban on all utility disconnections has been extended until April 15th. That means companies can’t shut off utilities like water, electricity, and heat. The ban was set to expire November 1st when the Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted two-to-one on the extension. Initially, it didn’t include water service – but, when commissioners were told there were plans to shut off service to more than nine-thousand customers, the disconnection order was changed to include water. The Evers administration has invested 15 million dollars to help customers pay their heating bills this winter.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.