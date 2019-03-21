Dane County judge blocks Republican lame duck bills limiting Governor’s powers

A Dane County judge has struck down a set of laws limiting the power of the Governor passed during the extraordinary session last year. Dane County judge Richard Niess has issued an injunction blocking enforcement of the laws that restrict the powers of the governor and the attorney general. Niess agreed with Democrats that the there […]

