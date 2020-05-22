Convicted Green Box fraudster thinks COVID-19 scare should get him out of prison early
Convicted of bilking bank, investors, Ronald Van Den Heuvel, 66, of De Pere is asking for reduced prison sentence because of COVID-19 threat.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Evers Honors Request for $50 Million in Direct Farm Payments
on May 22, 2020 at 2:08 AM
Exactly one month after eight Wisconsin farm organizations asked the Evers Administration for up to $50 million in direct cash payments for state farmers who are suffering from financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced […]
DFW Asking Consumers to Support Farmers During Dairy Month
on May 21, 2020 at 2:08 AM
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is encouraging consumers to stand united with the state's dairy farmers during June Dairy Month by finding simple ways to show support for an industry that contributes so much to Wisconsin's culture and identity.
State Ag Groups: USDA's CFAP Assistance Not Enough for Dairy
on May 21, 2020 at 2:08 AM
A pair of Wisconsin farm groups say the USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, is a great first step to helping producers who are struggling financially this year.
Wisconsin Lawmakers Pushing for MILK Act
on May 21, 2020 at 2:08 AM
Three of Wisconsin's congressional representatives are introducing a bipartisan effort to expand the USDA's milk donation program to help get dairy products into the hands of the food insecure.
Weed Control Containing Isoxaflutole Not Permitted in Wisconsin
on May 21, 2020 at 2:08 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture issued a reminder this week that corn growers may need to use an alternative herbicide to combat weeds.
JBS meatpacking plant in Green Bay evacuated after truck catches fire at loading dock
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2020 at 1:01 AM
JBS Packerland in Green Bay was evacuated after a semi-trailer at the loading dock caught fire. No employees were injured, the fire department said.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2020 at 11:27 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Bubbler, Hoppy, Kringle: Peregrine falcon chicks hatched at WPS, We Energies power plants...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM
Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies asked Wisconsinites to submit names for the peregrine falcon chicks based on their Wisconsin favorites.
