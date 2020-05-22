JBS meatpacking plant in Green Bay evacuated after truck catches fire at loading dock

JBS Packerland in Green Bay was evacuated after a semi-trailer at the loading dock caught fire. No employees were injured, the fire department said.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment