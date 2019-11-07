Cleaver, Rita A. Age 82 of Wonewoc

Rita A. Cleaver, age 82 years, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 4 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wisconsin where she had been a resident for 6 years.

Rita was born on April 24, 1937, the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen Cleaver, rural Elroy. Rita attended Royall Schools and graduated in 1955. She worked for Brady Law Office, Overgaard Construction and eventually following the path of teaching like her mother.

Rita attended Juneau County Teachers College graduating in 1961, then furthering her Education Degree at UW-Stevens Point. She began her Teaching career at Union Center State Grade School, teaching the upper grades until the school merged with Wonewoc Schools, then teaching 4th grade. She especially enjoyed teaching Math. Rita retired from her love of teaching in 1996.

Rita was a member of St. Jerome Parish, the National Catholic Society of Foresters, taught CCD for a number of years and was dedicated to her Catholic faith. Rita loved to play cards, go for rides and out to dinner with friends. She enjoyed driving by her farm and house in Union Center and viewing the fall colors. She was an avid Brewers baseball fan, traveled many places with tour groups, fellow parishioners and friends and loved to see the Christmas lights. Rita also was a volunteer at Elroy Health Services in her earlier time spent there.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Helen Cleaver. She is survived by cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, Wonewoc, Wl on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service with a rosary being said at 10:40 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Elroy, Wl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jerome Church or Wonewoc-Center Schools Education Scholarship in memory of Rita Cleaver.

Picha Funeral Home is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com





