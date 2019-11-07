Evers taps Romanski as interim DATCP Secretary

Governor Tony Evers is naming a deputy secretary as new interim state agriculture secretary. At a Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection board meeting on Thursday, Evers announced he’s promoting Randy Romanski to interim state agriculture secretary. The state Senate this week rejected Brad Pfaff’s nomination to lead the agency, an action Evers referred […]

