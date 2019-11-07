State Assembly Hearing on Bill Raising Tobacco Age to 21 in Wisconsin

A first hearing in the Wisconsin Assembly today on a bill that would raise the age to buy and use tobacco products from 18 to 21 in the state(Wednesday). The measure is in response to the recent vaping epidemic and at aimed at preventing young people from smoking or using e-cigarettes. Several states are considering similar laws. The legislation has bi-partisan support in Wisconsin and would also need to pass the Senate before going to the governor’s desk.

Source: WRJC.com





