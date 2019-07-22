Bucks to tip-off 2019 preseason at Chicago

The Milwaukee Bucks will open their 2019 preseason schedule against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Oct. 7 at the United Center. The Bucks will host two preseason games at Fiserv Forum, Wednesday, Oct. 9 against Utah and Thursday, Oct. 17 against Minnesota. Both games will start at 7 p.m. CT. The rest of the preseason […]

