Hiura named NL Player of the Week (AUDIO)

Milwaukee Brewers rookie second baseman Keston Hiura has been named the National League Player of the Week. Hiura earned his first career NL Player of the Week Award and is the second different Brewers player (third time) to take home weekly honors this season, joining his All-Star teammate Christian Yelich, who captured the weekly […]

Source: WRN.com





