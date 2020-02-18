B's Tap House will open a brewery in downtown Wisconsin Rapids this year. Here's what you should know.

2 Doors Down Brewing Co. will open in the former Nieman Photography space by the end of 2020.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com


