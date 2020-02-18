Part of Shawano Avenue closed in Green Bay after crash downs power lines
Green Bay Metro Fire Department officials said the road will be closed for several hours for repairs, and drivers should look for alternate routes.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
