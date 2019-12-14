Golden Eagles Stymy Tomah 56-50 in Boys Basketball Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team used a strong defensive effort to stymy Tomah Saturday night. Mauston defeated the Timberwolves 56-50 at Mauston High School. Mauston took a 2-0 lead before the game even started due to Tomah dunking in pregame warmups. Mauston started the game on a 13-0 run only to have Tomah answer with a 14-0 run of their own to take a one point lead. The teams would go back and forth down the stretch of the first half with Mauston taking a 25-23 lead on the back of a pair of made free throws by Ethan Franek after he drew contact as the clock struck zero. Mauston then began the 2nd half on a 6-0 run and led by as many as 12 in the 2nd half before hanging on for the six point victory. Cade Hall led Mauston with 31 points while Adon Saylor chipped in with 8. Gage Kobyslki finished with 7 points but played solid defense recording numerous blocked shots. Mauston handed Tomah their first loss of the season and held a team averaging 77 points per game to just 50. Kade Gnewikow led the Timberwolves with 13points. Mauston improves to 3-2 on the season, Tomah drops to 3-1. Mauston will hit the road to take on Sparta Tuesday night at 7pm.

